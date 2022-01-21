 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Wisconsin Republicans may have abetted the failed Jan. 6 coup attempt

Evidence is emerging that when 10 Republicans gathered on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast an alternate slate of electors for Donald Trump, they were participating, unwittingly or otherwise, in a scheme to overturn the election results on Jan. 6. The Washington Post reported Thursday the scheme was coordinated by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and involved giving Vice President Mike Pence the pretext to throw the Electoral College vote count to the House, which had the Republican votes to re-elect Trump. Pence refused to participate, but so far it doesn't appear any Wisconsin Republicans took the same stand.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

