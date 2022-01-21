Capital W: Wisconsin Republicans may have abetted the failed Jan. 6 coup attempt

Evidence is emerging that when 10 Republicans gathered on Dec. 14, 2020, to cast an alternate slate of electors for Donald Trump, they were participating, unwittingly or otherwise, in a scheme to overturn the election results on Jan. 6. The Washington Post reported Thursday the scheme was coordinated by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and involved giving Vice President Mike Pence the pretext to throw the Electoral College vote count to the House, which had the Republican votes to re-elect Trump. Pence refused to participate, but so far it doesn't appear any Wisconsin Republicans took the same stand.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing oral arguments on the state's redistricting case.
- In its first floor action of 2022, Assembly Republicans passed gun rights legislation and a bill that criminalizes destroying vaccines. Astute readers will be able to guess which one Gov. Tony Evers will sign.
- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos urged Kevin Nicholson not to get into the governor's race at a WisPolitics.com luncheon. Nicholson, who could announce his intentions any time now, was not amused.
- Vos also disciplined Rep. Timothy Ramthun this week, not necessarily because he continues to espouse debunked 2020 election conspiracies, but because he claimed falsely that Vos had worked with Hillary Clinton lawyers to approve ballot drop boxes. Guys! It's January. Let's pace ourselves on the 2022 crazy.
- Even crazier: This week's "What?!" winner is a late entrant: Pro-Trump activists secretly recorded a Republican lawmaker urging them to "cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules" in future elections. Rep. Elijah Behnke has some explaining to do.
