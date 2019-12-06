The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard is on the hot seat after emails surfaced this week showing the Wisconsin Department of Justice under former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel tried to get federal investigators probing sexual assault allegations within the Guard off his back. More excellent reporting from Katelyn Ferral of The Capital Times found those investigators called the Guard's handling of one case "an absolute train wreck." Adjutant General Donald P. Dunbar, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, will be briefed on the report Saturday, after which it will be made public. I would say buckle up, but trains don't have seat belts.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- In an interview with Riley Vetterkind, Health Secretary Andrea Palm was reluctant to critique the Walker administration's approach to promoting sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act. Her nomination still awaits Senate confirmation. I'm not saying those things are related, I'm just putting them in the same paragraph.
- After Gov. Tony Evers' office denied a Fox 6 request for his emails sent and received on June 14, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was granted a request for his emails sent and received on Nov. 12, which turned out to be two press releases and his daily schedule. That of course raises the question… What was going on June 14?
- Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has kept pace with Schimel in terms of suing the federal government, Riley Vetterkind reports. The more things change…
- Mitchell Schmidt tuned in to former Gov. Scott Walker's appearance at a Milwaukee Press Club forum so you don't have to. In summary: Walker might run for office again after 2024 and he likes Rebecca Kleefisch for governor in 2022. OK, so now technically you don't have to read Mitch's story, but please do anyway.
