Capital W: Will Foxconn do for Trump what it did for Walker?

In summer 2018, Gov. Scott Walker was riding high on record-low unemployment, a net +2 job approval rating and the groundbreaking of a $10 billion manufacturing campus that President Trump christened the "8th Wonder of the World." A few months later Walker lost re-election, in part because of voter distaste for the $3 billion tax subsidy to Foxconn. Trump is now hoping to repeat his 2016 Wisconsin win, but the Foxconn deal continues to underwhelm, with Kelly Meyerhofer landing the latest scoop that the company has yet to make good on a $100 million gift to the University of Wisconsin.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the erstwhile center of the political universe in 2020.

*Technically they still have to win election in November, but gerrymandering.

