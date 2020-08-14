Capital W: Will Foxconn do for Trump what it did for Walker?

In summer 2018, Gov. Scott Walker was riding high on record-low unemployment, a net +2 job approval rating and the groundbreaking of a $10 billion manufacturing campus that President Trump christened the "8th Wonder of the World." A few months later Walker lost re-election, in part because of voter distaste for the $3 billion tax subsidy to Foxconn. Trump is now hoping to repeat his 2016 Wisconsin win, but the Foxconn deal continues to underwhelm, with Kelly Meyerhofer landing the latest scoop that the company has yet to make good on a $100 million gift to the University of Wisconsin.
- After facing a media lawsuit, the Legislature finally turned over records related to a Democratic lawmaker's sexual harassment case. The release came a day after Rep. Staush Gruszynski lost his primary. That means voters couldn't review the records that belong to them before casting a vote. Not cool.
- Mitchell Schmidt and Emily Hamer report the Wisconsin Legislature is becoming more diverse after Tuesday's fall primary.* Madison's new wave of Democratic candidates includes the state's first Asian American and Muslim legislators. Republicans also elected the state's first Black Republican to the Senate.
- Wisconsin had 19 state polls conducted between mid-June 2016 and Election Day, when the polls did not match the end result. So far this year since mid-June we've already had 11, including the latest from the new UW-Madison Elections Research Center/Wisconsin State Journal partnership. More polling is better polling.
- Sen. Ron Johnson played defense this week on his committee investigation into Joe Biden's role in Ukrainian affairs after an intelligence report indicated Russia was trying to spread disinformation about Ukraine to hurt Biden. It's not as if Johnson's committee has more important things to do, like overseeing the U.S. Postal Service in the run-up to an election in which half of Americans might cast mail-in ballots, but some are worried the USPS can't handle the extra volume.
*Technically they still have to win election in November, but gerrymandering.
