The name-calling has begun. After Senate Republicans removed his agriculture secretary, Gov. Tony Evers reportedly told employees "don't let the bastards grind you down." This week he clarified that he didn't actually mean their parents bore them out of wedlock, it was just a turn of phrase (possibly involving nail files and a medieval coat-of-arms)! Their decision to remove his agriculture secretary (who landed a different administration job), however, was still "amoral and stupid," he said. And "bull****"! That prompted at least one Republican senator to declare he won't hold public hearings on the secretaries who have yet to be confirmed (though it wasn't clear how that would do anything more than allow them to continue serving until the full Senate acts).
- Riley Vetterkind reports Evers is asking the Joint Finance Committee to release homelessness money that the Senate failed to approve before adjourning until next year. Similar to suicide prevention funding, the money was already approved in the budget, but Republicans wanted to approve it again in a separate bill because … actually I'm not clear on that point.
- Wisconsin is no longer in the top 10, or even the top third, of high tax states, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. There's also room for the rank to drop further as the state still charges lower user fees and receives less federal funding than other states.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports a conservative legal group has sued to force the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove a quarter million names from voter rolls before the 2020 election.
- In the wake of Kelly Meyerhofer's report on an engineering professor who created a toxic lab environment, UW-Madison announced the professor won't be teaching next year if he returns to his $141,859 job in January.
