The 2020 political ads practically write themselves:
"The governor called on the Legislature to pass gun safety measures supported by 80% of voters, but Sen. Moderate Republican didn't even show up to vote."
"Rep. Democrat O'Trump-District voted against restoring funding for a regional mental health center."
And that is essentially what this week's non-action in the Legislature was all about as Gov. Tony Evers' special session on gun control lasted less than a minute in each chamber, and Assembly Republicans failed to override three Evers budget vetoes because they lacked Democratic support.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on the UW System Board of Regents president breaking with precedent and not appointing any faculty or staff representatives to the search committee for the next president.
- The Senate rejected Evers' agriculture secretary, who had criticized the Republican-controlled budget committee for not releasing funds for farmer suicide prevention. Evers responded using farm terminology.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports that some communities view switching from dumping increasingly expensive salt on roads to spraying brine as "witchcraft." Maybe that's why there was snow on Halloween.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on how Wisconsin communities are still running against the wind. Seems like as good a place as any to turn the page.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.