The 2020 political ads practically write themselves:

"The governor called on the Legislature to pass gun safety measures supported by 80% of voters, but Sen. Moderate Republican didn't even show up to vote."

"Rep. Democrat O'Trump-District voted against restoring funding for a regional mental health center."

And that is essentially what this week's non-action in the Legislature was all about as Gov. Tony Evers' special session on gun control lasted less than a minute in each chamber, and Assembly Republicans failed to override three Evers budget vetoes because they lacked Democratic support.

