Capital W: It's Valentine's Day, but don't expect a love fest as the legislative session ends

Capital W: It's Valentine's Day, but don't expect a love fest as the legislative session ends

The Legislature's end-of-session pattern in recent years has been a rush to cut taxes or spend down a budget surplus and then adjourn before the lakes thaw. This year the Assembly is looking to wrap up next week with some marathon sessions. But with split government, there's no guarantee the Democratic governor will go along with any of the GOP's big plans, like a $250 million tax cut (the governor is calling it a broken promise on education funding), farm aid, or a plan to prevent sexual assault kit backlogs by adding Democratic poison pills to what was a bipartisan bill. It's not even clear if the Senate will let bars stay open until 4 a.m. during the DNC!

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics