Capital W: It's Valentine's Day, but don't expect a love fest as the legislative session ends

The Legislature's end-of-session pattern in recent years has been a rush to cut taxes or spend down a budget surplus and then adjourn before the lakes thaw. This year the Assembly is looking to wrap up next week with some marathon sessions. But with split government, there's no guarantee the Democratic governor will go along with any of the GOP's big plans, like a $250 million tax cut (the governor is calling it a broken promise on education funding), farm aid, or a plan to prevent sexual assault kit backlogs by adding Democratic poison pills to what was a bipartisan bill. It's not even clear if the Senate will let bars stay open until 4 a.m. during the DNC!
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- After two ties in the Democratic presidential nominating contest, there's still a chance Wisconsin will be relevant by the time the presidential primary finally rolls into town on April 7. To celebrate, Wisconsin is getting a new poll, the first edition of which will be out later this month. You're welcome.
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Wisconsin Elections Commission decided it would be better to break the law than to distribute absentee ballots that were more confusing than a fake IKEA instruction manual.
- Two stories from Mitchell Schmidt show the powerful influence industry groups continue to exert over the Republican-controlled Legislature in the areas of clean drinking water and environmental protection.
- Mitchell Schmidt also reports the embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison won't be closing next year as planned.
- Finally, Badgers, Badgers, Badgers...
