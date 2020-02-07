Capital W: 'We can't return, we can only look behind from where we came'

You know how Republicans accuse Democrats of being big government spenders, and then under Democrats the federal deficit somehow manages to go down rather than up, and so Republicans cut taxes requiring government services to run even leaner sometimes leading to a breakdown, so then Democrats respond by increasing spending, and then Republicans accuse them of being big government spenders? Yeah, more of that circle game happened this week.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- President Trump had the VH1 Best Week Ever! Meanwhile, between the Iowa caucus debacle and the DNC Milwaukee 2020 host committee firings, Democrats had an episode of MTV's Ridiculousness.
- But Iowa's in the rear view now. As Mitchell Schmidt reports, all eyes are on Wisconsin, the only state everyone agrees is a toss-up.
- Elizabeth Beyer obtained records showing state lawmakers received $1.25 million last year for showing up at work to earn their $53,000 annual salary. That's down 6% from the last budget year, when they enacted a lot more bills.
- Riley Vetterkind reports Senate staff confiscated a copy of "Secret Hitler" from legislative pages after a GOP senator complained they were playing the game at work. One issue Sen. Steve Nass raised is the card game, which pits liberals against fascists, has a Trump expansion that replaces Hitler with the president and the fascists with four members of his administration. I know what you're thinking: "'Secret Hitler' only has three fascist cards, so why does the Trump expansion have four?" Well, it turns out, it includes Vice President Mike Pence in case Trump gets impeached, or if you're still allowed to play it in 2025.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.