Capital W: Veep visit underscores Wisconsin's important 2020 role

It's an unusual scene in an election year: A candidate speaking in hostile territory at a public venue where at times the boos drown out the cheers. But convention has never suited the Trump/Pence ticket. And so this week the Vice President headed to the most Democratic bastion in a key swing state to promote the 30th anniversary of private school vouchers, something the local Catholic diocese here hasn't even embraced. Optics aside, there was plenty of skepticism when Trump spent his final Sunday of the 2016 campaign in deep blue Minneapolis, a move that likely helped him in the northwest Wisconsin media market. Combined with Trump's recent visit to Milwaukee, it's clear Wisconsin will be soaked in presidential politics this year.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Before we get to the November election, there's still an April Supreme Court election in which the candidates are discussing important issues like "corruption" and "disgusting slander" and how "da Bears stink"
- A bipartisan bill seeks to address the emerging problem of PFAS chemicals in the environment. In an era of split government, "bipartisan" is code for "pay attention to this because it might actually become law."
- On the other hand, a proposal to raise the retirement age for public workers from 55 to 59½ in order to address a teacher shortage has bipartisan support (sorta), but the silence from the governor's office so far suggests it might not become law. So, still pay attention.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on whether Gov. Tony Evers' nonpartisan redistricting commission will have any impact on the crucial 2021 redistricting process. According to one key expert, prolly not.
