University of Wisconsin System president Ray Cross announced Friday morning he plans to retire from the position once a replacement is found after more than five years on the job. The move comes after years of heightened legislative scrutiny of UW finances. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had instituted a tuition freeze that remains in effect, a restructuring plan has sought to rein in costs at two-year campuses and enrollment is declining. On top of all of that the next president will also have to navigate the nuances of split control of state government. Any takers?

