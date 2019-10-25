University of Wisconsin System president Ray Cross announced Friday morning he plans to retire from the position once a replacement is found after more than five years on the job. The move comes after years of heightened legislative scrutiny of UW finances. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had instituted a tuition freeze that remains in effect, a restructuring plan has sought to rein in costs at two-year campuses and enrollment is declining. On top of all of that the next president will also have to navigate the nuances of split control of state government. Any takers?
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald thinks impeachment will rile up Trump supporters, helping the president win Wisconsin again. Also this week, Fitzgerald announced he won't take up gun control legislation supported by 80% of voters.
- The latest Marquette Law School Poll found growing support in Wisconsin for impeaching Trump, though a majority still oppose the move.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on how enforcement action by DATCP is affecting a cider operation in western Wisconsin.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on the significance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's upcoming decision in a challenge to December's lame-duck laws.
