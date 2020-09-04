Capital W: Two campaign visits to Kenosha highlight America's stark divide

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden came to Kenosha this week in the wake of a police shooting, at times violent protests and a vigilante killing of two protesters. One candidate met with police and business owners emphasizing a message of law and order. The other met with the family of Jacob Blake and church and community leaders emphasizing a message of racial justice. Anyone who sits out the Nov. 3 election has the 1st Amendment right to say there's no difference between the two major political parties. But they're wrong.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe (we're back!) in 2020.
- Riley Vetterkind traveled to northern Wisconsin for another in our series of Wisconsin voters in the 2016 election. Worth noting that Trump won areas outside the big three Wisconsin metros by 12 points in 2016, but the latest Marquette Poll shows Trump and Biden tied.
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission mailed information to 2.7 million registered voters about how to obtain an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
- Logan Wroge reports a fourth candidate has emerged for state superintendent in next spring's election. Yes: death, taxes, another election.
- So far state tax collections have not collapsed as a result of COVID-19. Your reaction to that news might depend on whether you're on team law-and-order or team racial justice.
