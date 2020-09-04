 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Two campaign visits to Kenosha highlight America's stark divide

Capital W: Two campaign visits to Kenosha highlight America's stark divide

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden came to Kenosha this week in the wake of a police shooting, at times violent protests and a vigilante killing of two protesters. One candidate met with police and business owners emphasizing a message of law and order. The other met with the family of Jacob Blake and church and community leaders emphasizing a message of racial justice. Anyone who sits out the Nov. 3 election has the 1st Amendment right to say there's no difference between the two major political parties. But they're wrong.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe (we're back!) in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics