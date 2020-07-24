Capital W: Tony Evers thinking even harder about a mask mandate

As Wisconsin shot past 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day this week, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he has "accelerated" his consideration of a statewide mask mandate. Evers has hemmed and hawed on joining the majority of states in such a move since the state Supreme Court struck down his stay-at-home order. Counties with mask mandates and bar restrictions are seeing fewer new cases. So what is Evers waiting for?
- Kelly Meyerhofer takes us behind the scenes of the University of Wisconsin's failed presidential search. To wit: The Regents excluded UW employees from search committee. Employees loudly criticized the sole finalist. The sole finalist "was forced to withdraw" because of the loud criticism. Rinse. And never repeat.
- Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul called Republican President Donald Trump's announced deployment of federal agents to Milwaukee to combat crime "fascist tactics."
- Riley Vetterkind reports Evers is calling for a $250 million state budget cut to address an anticipated decline in tax revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis. That comes on top of an earlier $70 million cut. So no, Taylor, we're not out of the woods yet.
- Foxconn says it hired more than 600 people in Wisconsin last year, so it qualifies for tax credits, Mitchell Schmidt reports. No reason to doubt that, right?
