Capital W: Tony Evers thinking even harder about a mask mandate

As Wisconsin shot past 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day this week, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he has "accelerated" his consideration of a statewide mask mandate. Evers has hemmed and hawed on joining the majority of states in such a move since the state Supreme Court struck down his stay-at-home order. Counties with mask mandates and bar restrictions are seeing fewer new cases. So what is Evers waiting for?

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

