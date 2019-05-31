Two weeks after the state Republican Party regrouped behind Sen. Ron "Last Man Standing" Johnson, it's the Democrats turn to hear from their new political leader, Gov. Tony "Connect The Dots" Evers. When Evers gives the keynote address Saturday night, we'll be watching the rhetoric he uses about Republicans, with whom he still has to work out a budget deal. Also speaking will be the two candidates challenging Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in spring 2020, a supposedly nonpartisan election. The Milwaukee convention will be the final assignment for State Journal Capitol reporter Mark Sommerhauser, who previewed the race for chairman earlier this week. Next week he joins the research team at the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- The Republican budget plan continued to take shape this week with an extended tuition freeze that gave the UW System a "kick in the shins."
- Steven Verburg wrote about Republicans scaling back Evers' "year of clean water" budget proposal and the lobbying effort to block higher fees for giant animal farms.
- Shelley Mesch exposed continued problems for the state's plan to regionalize youth prisons.
- And Kelly Meyerhofer unearthed an interesting trend in UW-Madison tenured professorships. The story is worth reading just to learn that there are associate faculty associates at UW-Madison.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.