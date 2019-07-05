Gov. Tony Evers signed the $82 billion state budget this week, using his powerful veto pen to increase K-12 school aid by $87 million. The move was reminiscent of 2005 when Gov. Jim Doyle used the veto to stitch together numbers and phrases to increase K-12 spending by $330 million. Voters banned the so-called "Frankenstein veto" in 2008. In this case, the Legislature tried to delete the number $630 from the budget and replace it with $679 for per student aid. Evers used the veto to "un-delete" the $63 and add it to $679, increasing the amount given out per student. We're calling the move the "zombie veto" because it resurrected part of a number the Legislature thought it had buried. And after all, as UW-Madison professor Mike Wagner pointed out, "it was for brains."
Capital W
- Riley Vetterkind has been following the latest developments at Lincoln Hills, including this week's report showing signs of improvement. There have been reports of problems at the facility dating back more than seven years.
- The veterans home at King continues to make news, this time for closing a program that serves about two dozen homeless veterans. Kelly Meyerhofer reports they were being housed in a temporary location due to construction.
- The Associated Press reported on how large corporate farms found loopholes to grab more federal aid meant to offset losses from the tariffs. Chris Hubbuch noted 31 farms in Wisconsin received payments in excess of the cap.
- Logan Wroge reported the Madison School District is considering selling the Doyle administration building Downtown. The building is named after the mother of the former Democratic governor, who must have loved education a lot. Like, $330 million a lot.
