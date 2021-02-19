 Skip to main content
Capital W: Tony Evers' sleight of hand turns a tough budget into a cakewalk

It was supposed to be a difficult state budget session, with a $373 million hole before accounting for agency funding requests and rising Medicaid costs, not to mention the fallout of a nettlesome pandemic. But Gov. Tony Evers appeared to balance his budget proposal with plenty of new spending on schools, the environment and business recovery. However, a closer look shows the balancing act relies on some old tricks that created headaches a decade ago, raising $1.6 billion in new taxes (including on legalized marijuana) and delaying payments in a way that turns a $1 billion GAAP surplus into a $1 billion GAAP deficit over two years.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

