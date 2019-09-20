Gov. Tony Evers has been pushing a reluctant Republican Legislature to pass gun control laws amid a national streak of mass shootings. Recent polling suggests more than 70% of the public is on his side when it comes to universal background checks and a red-flag law, which would allow a court to take guns away from people deemed at risk of causing harm. Seems like an easy layup, right? Not so fast! Asked by a reporter Thursday if he supported a mandatory gun buyback program, which Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke supports but a majority of Americans do not, Evers tried to steer the discussion back to his proposals, but added he would consider it. Oof.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Logan Wroge reports new State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor pushed back against Republican suggestions that additional K-12 funding hasn't helped improve test scores by noting it doesn't all go to things that have an impact on academic outcomes.
- A conservative political group is targeting three seats in 2020 Democrats won by narrow margins in recent elections, Mitchell Schmidt reports. One of those seats, in a district President Trump won in 2016 by 17 points, was an early predictor of Democrats sweeping statewide offices last year.
- Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald officially announced he's running for retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's safe Republican House seat. For what could be a once-in-a-generation ticket to a lifetime ride in Congress, he likely won't be the last, though the field has dwindled.
- Riley Vetterkind reported on a dispute over Republicans withholding funding for a suicide prevention hotline that had already been approved in the budget. Oof.
