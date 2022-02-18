Capital W: Tony Evers shares credit with GOP for tax cuts, but many promises unfulfilled

Gov. Tony Evers delivered the annual state of the state address with an eye on his upcoming re-election campaign. As Mitchell Schmidt reports, Evers plans to campaign on the same kitchen-table issues that helped him win a first term. But the environment is very different. Evers acknowledged he failed to accomplish many of his campaign promises, mostly because of the Republican Legislature. With a Democrat in the White House, it remains to be seen whether touting his ability to block the Republican agenda will be enough to energize Democrats in November.
People are also reading…
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission dropped its guidance on ballot drop boxes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked their use in the April 5 election as it deliberates their legality.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the latest round of Wisconsin Elections Commission experts vs. Assembly Elections Committee amateurs.
- Alexander Shur reports on Assembly action this week, specifically an amended version of the effort to amend cash bail provisions in the state constitution. Virtually all controversial bills the Legislature passes will be vetoed by Evers, but the governor can't block a constitutional amendment.
- This week in What?! world: GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch is now running away from comments she made last year acknowledging Joe Biden won Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.