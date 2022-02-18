Capital W: Tony Evers shares credit with GOP for tax cuts, but many promises unfulfilled

Gov. Tony Evers delivered the annual state of the state address with an eye on his upcoming re-election campaign. As Mitchell Schmidt reports, Evers plans to campaign on the same kitchen-table issues that helped him win a first term. But the environment is very different. Evers acknowledged he failed to accomplish many of his campaign promises, mostly because of the Republican Legislature. With a Democrat in the White House, it remains to be seen whether touting his ability to block the Republican agenda will be enough to energize Democrats in November.