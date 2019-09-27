Setting special elections has suddenly become a game of chance for Wisconsin governors. Last year Republican Gov. Scott Walker could have held elections for two state legislative vacancies concurrent with the spring election, saving taxpayer dollars in the process. Instead he delayed for months until two courts ordered the elections be held in June. This week Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took the opposite tack by calling the election as soon as possible to ensure people have representation, only to schedule the primary on the last day of Hanukkah in the middle of the winter holidays. The real miracle would be if the Legislature just set automatic dates for these things.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:

