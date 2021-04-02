Capital W: Tony Evers keeps the keys to Wisconsin's federal stimulus funds

With a Legislature in the firm control of Republicans, rare are occasions when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can exercise full discretion over how money is spent in the state.

With more than $3 billion directed to state government in the latest federal stimulus package, Evers again has one of those opportunities and demonstrated this week he is intent on keeping it by vetoing a GOP-authored bill aimed at giving the Legislature control over how the stimulus dollars are spent. He has already outlined a plan for how he plans to direct the money, with $2.5 billion going to the state's economic recovery, including on broadband expansion and businesses.