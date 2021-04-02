Capital W: Tony Evers keeps the keys to Wisconsin's federal stimulus funds

With a Legislature in the firm control of Republicans, rare are occasions when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can exercise full discretion over how money is spent in the state.
With more than $3 billion directed to state government in the latest federal stimulus package, Evers again has one of those opportunities and demonstrated this week he is intent on keeping it by vetoing a GOP-authored bill aimed at giving the Legislature control over how the stimulus dollars are spent. He has already outlined a plan for how he plans to direct the money, with $2.5 billion going to the state's economic recovery, including on broadband expansion and businesses.
But while the governor may have scored a win for himself with that veto, he and Democrats suffered a significant — though not completed unexpected — loss with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday striking down his statewide mask mandate and COVID-19 emergency order. That could put public health at risk just as Wisconsin enters what has seemed to be the last phase of the pandemic, and could also mean losing out on $50 million per month in additional federal food stamp funding.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Having no control over how federal stimulus funds are spent isn't stopping GOP lawmakers from at least trying have a say: on Thursday they put out a package of nearly a dozen bills that would direct the stimulus toward broadband expansion, transportation and aid to Wisconsin property owners.
- Just because Wisconsin Health Secretary Andrea Palm moved to Washington to take a job with President Joe Biden's administration doesn't mean state politics can't follow here there. Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, who also made the move to D.C., aren't giving Palm an easy time.
- Former President Donald Trump and La Crosse County GOP official may need to pull their checkbooks out in the near future if a federal court sides with Evers. Evers, through his attorneys, on Wednesday asked Trump and La Crosse County Republican Party chairman William Feehan to pay at least $250,000 in legal fees to prevent state taxpayers from having to foot the legal costs the governor’s office accrued defending against the lawsuits.