Capital W: Tony Evers keeps the keys to Wisconsin's federal stimulus funds

With a Legislature in the firm control of Republicans, rare are occasions when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can exercise full discretion over how money is spent in the state. 

With more than $3 billion directed to state government in the latest federal stimulus package, Evers again has one of those opportunities and demonstrated this week he is intent on keeping it by vetoing a GOP-authored bill aimed at giving the Legislature control over how the stimulus dollars are spent. He has already outlined a plan for how he plans to direct the money, with $2.5 billion going to the state's economic recovery, including on broadband expansion and businesses.

But while the governor may have scored a win for himself with that veto, he and Democrats suffered a significant — though not completed unexpected — loss with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday striking down his statewide mask mandate and COVID-19 emergency order. That could put public health at risk just as Wisconsin enters what has seemed to be the last phase of the pandemic, and could also mean losing out on $50 million per month in additional federal food stamp funding. 

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

