Democratic Gov. Tony Evers unveiled a proposal to increase gun regulations in the state, a major reversal from his Republican predecessor who touted the expansion of gun rights. Evers' proposal for nigh-universal background checks accommodates Republicans by exempting guns that are gifted or inherited, and doesn't include a so-called red flag law he has talked up in recent weeks. Also missing are ideas he endorsed during the campaign, such as reinstating a 48-hour waiting period for handgun purchases and banning bump stocks. The strategy of playing nice with Republicans during the budget drew some criticism from the left. We're about to find out what happens when you bring nice to a gun fight.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Speaking of fights, Republicans have opened an early fundraising lead in the battle for control of the Legislature in 2020, reports new State Capitol reporter Mitchell Schmidt. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says his goal is to create a veto-proof majority. Nice.
- More fights! Vos said he'll accommodate Rep. Jimmy Anderson's request to call into some committee meetings contrary to Assembly policy because of his disability. But he also accused Anderson of playing politics and said the media won't cover the accommodations. Oh, no, we'll definitely cover that.
- And finally, Kelly Meyerhofer raised an interesting question about whether the blue safety phones on campus are obsolete. Last year they were used three times, including someone who was asking, "Dude, where's my car?"
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.