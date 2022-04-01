Capital W: Tommy Thompson wing of GOP meets with Donald Trump wing of GOP

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson spent part of his spring break meeting with former President Donald Trump to talk about Wisconsin politics. Thompson's former chief of staff Bill McCoshen, the only politico willing to talk on the record about the meeting, made clear the purpose was to talk politics generally, and not, say, to ask Trump for an endorsement. As former Republican Senate majority leader Dale Schultz noted, for those in the Thompson wing of the GOP, they would rather vote for Tony Evers, than a Trump-endorsed Republican.
- Alexander Shur reports Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have stiffened penalties for rioters, delivering another bit for the GOP writers' room.
- Lucas Robinson reports on the first term of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who plans to run on his record, but notably had his ability to fulfill some of his campaign promises undermined by Republicans rewriting his job description after he won in 2018.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on a Dane County judge holding Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt for not turning over records. Vos dismissed the ruling because he presumes the Republican judges in a friendly appellate venue of his choosing or on the Supreme Court will dismiss the case.
- This week's What?!?! winner: A Trump superfan who wants to investigate whether hospitals killed COVID patients to increase their profits is running for attorney general. The more, the scarier?
