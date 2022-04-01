Capital W: Tommy Thompson wing of GOP meets with Donald Trump wing of GOP

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson spent part of his spring break meeting with former President Donald Trump to talk about Wisconsin politics. Thompson's former chief of staff Bill McCoshen, the only politico willing to talk on the record about the meeting, made clear the purpose was to talk politics generally, and not, say, to ask Trump for an endorsement. As former Republican Senate majority leader Dale Schultz noted, for those in the Thompson wing of the GOP, they would rather vote for Tony Evers, than a Trump-endorsed Republican.