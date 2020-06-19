Capital W: Tommy Thompson steps forward to become part of the machine

The UW System Board of Regents has had a "we got way too many chickens and don't know what to do with all the eggs" amount of egg on its face after excluding faculty from its presidential search committee, revealing only one finalist and then having that finalist withdraw a week ago. But on Friday the Regents announced an interim solution that Republicans quickly praised. That solution? In a word: Tommy. What makes him so good? Thompson was the longest-serving Wisconsin governor, winning his fourth term with 60% of the vote. In a time of extreme partisanship, he still uses the B-word.
- Breaking News: Gov. Tony Evers is backing legislation to ban police choke holds and no-knock warrants, establish statewide use of force standards, and make discriminatory police calls a civil infraction.
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission will be sending absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million registered voters, despite Republicans raising concerns "about the ramifications of sending a massive mailing to voters who have not requested an absentee ballot." Their stated concern was "voter confusion" and not their leader's concern of voter participation.
- Chris Hubbuch reports a Kansas-based group is suing the DNR to resume in-person hunter training.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports an Evers staffer who secretly recorded a phone conversation with the Republican legislative leaders may have committed a felony, IF no parties on the call knew about the recording. If they did know then the story is just another political dunk by Republicans.
