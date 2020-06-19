Capital W: Tommy Thompson steps forward to become part of the machine

The UW System Board of Regents has had a "we got way too many chickens and don't know what to do with all the eggs" amount of egg on its face after excluding faculty from its presidential search committee, revealing only one finalist and then having that finalist withdraw a week ago. But on Friday the Regents announced an interim solution that Republicans quickly praised. That solution? In a word: Tommy. What makes him so good? Thompson was the longest-serving Wisconsin governor, winning his fourth term with 60% of the vote. In a time of extreme partisanship, he still uses the B-word.

