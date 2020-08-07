Capital W: There's another Wisconsin election on Tuesday!

Wisconsin's fall primary is Tuesday. So we'll soon find out what the country's racial reckoning and the Democratic Party's leftward lurch means for Madison. Even before the country's longest-serving lawmaker announced his retirement, young, upstart candidates were running for his seat. They now face candidates with more campaign experience, though it's not quite the same newcomer-takes-on-establishment story we've seen elsewhere. The 20 candidates running in four races comprise 11 women and nine minorities, which is especially notable given the city didn't have a nonwhite legislator until last year.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Joe Biden won't be coming to Wisconsin to accept the Democratic presidential nomination, giving party faithful 2016 flashbacks. So much for Wisconsin being the center of the political universe.
- Milwaukee lost not only its Democratic National Convention (lessening the risk of protesters clashing with police), but also its police chief (lessening the risk of protesters clashing with police).
- Wisconsin is on the hook for $4 million to extend the National Guard's coronavirus testing mission (COVID-19: Still a thing). President Trump extended the mission, but the federal government will only cover 75% of the cost.
- Chris Hubbuch reports that former utility regulator, House speaker and cabinet secretary Mike Huebsch applied to lead one of the state's largest utilities after voting to approve two of its projects. Heavens! Not morally centered Mike Huebsch!
