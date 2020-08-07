You have permission to edit this article.
Capital W: There's another Wisconsin election on Tuesday!

Wisconsin's fall primary is Tuesday. So we'll soon find out what the country's racial reckoning and the Democratic Party's leftward lurch means for Madison. Even before the country's longest-serving lawmaker announced his retirement, young, upstart candidates were running for his seat. They now face candidates with more campaign experience, though it's not quite the same newcomer-takes-on-establishment story we've seen elsewhere. The 20 candidates running in four races comprise 11 women and nine minorities, which is especially notable given the city didn't have a nonwhite legislator until last year.

