Capital W: The Wisconsin Capitol doesn't have a statue of Vel Phillips?

The recent removal of Wisconsin's Forward and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues by a group protesting racial injustice was a sobering reminder that Wisconsin still has a lot of work to do to raise up minority communities. The removal sparked confusion and outrage because they celebrated women's rights and emancipation, which in turn sparked anger that the destruction of things had taken attention away from the destruction of human bodies. But some consensus might be emerging: Wisconsin should have a statue of the first Black woman in U.S. history elected to statewide office.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports businesses are fuming over the possibility that Gov. Tony Evers could make public the names of businesses where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in response to "hundreds" of public records requests.
- In the course of a week Republican Sen. Ron Johnson went from taking what appeared to be a centrist, fiscally prudent and culturally sensitive position of swapping the Columbus Day federal holiday for Juneteenth, only to reverse course in response to conservative browbeating. That about sums up Sen. Ron Johnson.
- Crowded bars, not crowded protests, appear to be the more likely culprit for the recent surge in COVID-19. Wisconsin is known for both.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on the lawsuits that could alter the 2020 election, including this week's federal appeals court ruling that restores Wisconsin's limit on early voting to two weeks before an election.
- Republicans are within flipping six legislative seats of a veto-proof majority and the ability to secretly draw legislative maps labeled with boxing metaphors.
