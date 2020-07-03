Capital W: The Wisconsin Capitol doesn't have a statue of Vel Phillips?

Capital W: The Wisconsin Capitol doesn't have a statue of Vel Phillips?

The recent removal of Wisconsin's Forward and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues by a group protesting racial injustice was a sobering reminder that Wisconsin still has a lot of work to do to raise up minority communities. The removal sparked confusion and outrage because they celebrated women's rights and emancipation, which in turn sparked anger that the destruction of things had taken attention away from the destruction of human bodies. But some consensus might be emerging: Wisconsin should have a statue of the first Black woman in U.S. history elected to statewide office.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics