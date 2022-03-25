Capital W: The U.S. Supreme Court takes a stand against antiracism in Wisconsin

The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out Gov. Tony Evers' legislative maps, objecting to his attempt to increase the number of majority Black districts from six to seven. To do that, he diluted the percentage in each from 51-61% to 50-50.5%. Republicans called that a "racial gerrymander," the practice of spreading out Black voters into white majority districts so they have no representation. It was the latest example of the conservative court's enforcement of a colorblind worldview that posits you can only solve racism by ignoring race entirely.
- Alexander Shur reports on a conservative group's latest attempt to cast doubt on Wisconsin's 2020 election. They promised to "drop a bomb," then they wouldn't share their evidence. At this point, they would probably benefit from not acting like a bunch of con artists.
- At that same hearing, an attorney for 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman said the 2020 election can't be decertified, a few weeks after Gableman suggested doing just that. Watch out though, because his comments suggest the Legislature could decertify a presidential election during the month-and-a-half after ballots are cast.
- Sen. Ron Johnson has developed a habit of saying things that generate critical media attention (like playing into the bigoted idea that transgender women are predators), and then using that to boost his standing among the Republican media-hating base.
- This week's What?!?! winner (I know, the competition was stiff): U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman acknowledged he might not have been one of eight Republicans to vote against a Russian sanctions bill if he had known it didn't do what he thought it did.
