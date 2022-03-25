 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: The U.S. Supreme Court takes a stand against antiracism in Wisconsin

The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out Gov. Tony Evers' legislative maps, objecting to his attempt to increase the number of majority Black districts from six to seven. To do that, he diluted the percentage in each from 51-61% to 50-50.5%. Republicans called that a "racial gerrymander," the practice of spreading out Black voters into white majority districts so they have no representation. It was the latest example of the conservative court's enforcement of a colorblind worldview that posits you can only solve racism by ignoring race entirely.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

