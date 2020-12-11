 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: The Trump campaign keeps losing in court, but there is an end in sight

Capital W: The Trump campaign keeps losing in court, but there is an end in sight

The Trump campaign continues to run up the scoreboard on how many times someone can lose in court trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election. The Electoral College meets Monday to finally put an end to it.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics