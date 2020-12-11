Capital W: The Trump campaign keeps losing in court, but there is an end in sight

The Trump campaign continues to run up the scoreboard on how many times someone can lose in court trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election. The Electoral College meets Monday to finally put an end to it.
Capital W
- It's that special time of year when Republican lawmakers spend more time in the Capitol putting up a fake Christmas tree that nobody will see than passing legislation that could save lives.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports the UW Board of Regents got into the Christmas spirit this week giving 2% raises for UW chancellors. Because there's nothing someone making a quarter million dollars needs more than another $5,000.
- The state is using $60,000 in federal grants to restore two statues damaged by protesters last summer. They'll be back on the Square next summer, hopefully along with a ton of vaccinated Wisconsinites.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the Department of Natural Resources eyeing user fee increases for state parks and hunting licenses.

