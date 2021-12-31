Capital W: The top political stories of 2022 (according to Capital W*)

Last year we made only one prediction for 2021: "Redistricting will be a huge deal and end up in a contentious state Supreme Court battle." As low-hanging as that fruit was, it turned out the bigger story was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election. Both will continue to loom over early 2022. So here are five other storylines to keep the whole year through:
1. Sen. Ron Johnson will break his 2016 campaign promise to step down after two terms and then do way better in the November election than someone who questioned the point of vaccines should.
2. Republicans won't open their opposition research file on Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes until after he wins the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.
3. Gov. Tony Evers will veto every election-related bill the Republican Legislature passes in the spring, and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch will spend millions on ads saying Evers is against fair and secure elections.
4. There will not be a Wisconsin Supreme Court election in the spring, but conservative Justice Pat Roggensack will announce she's retiring and the election for her open seat and control of the 4-3 conservative-controlled Supreme Court in spring 2023 will become the most expensive in state history.
5. Wisconsin will once again be the center of the political universe on election night 2022. We're back baby!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
*Capital W is responsible for the content of this newsletter. Any predictions that don't come true could mean you are living in an alternate universe.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
- Power Struggle
- Speech
- Democratic Party
- Political Science
- Ken Mayer
- Syllabus
- Public Health
- Roadblock
- Obsession
- Allegation
- Election Fraud
- Deborah Kerr
- Jill Underly
- Sleight Of Hand
- Balancing Act
- Reminder
- Riebus
- Janet Bewley
- Vaccine
- Dose
- Manager
- Vaccination
- Priority
- Aid
- Grant
- Math
- Challenger
- Cash
- Kamala Harris
- Rejection
- Mark Born
- Latonya Johnson
- Mask
- Theatre
- Veto
- Interview
- Jim Doyle
- Urging
- Separatism
- Tax Cut
- Tom Tiffany
- Aclu
- Dollar
- Billion
- Brutalist
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission
- Ryan Owens
- Money
- Mandela Barnes
- Tommy Thompson
- Dnr
- Campaign
- Variant
- Requirement
- Startup
- Mccoy
- Fallout
- Jim Steineke
- Party
- Fred Prehn
- John Macco
- Bob Woodward
- Update
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Energy
- Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aide
- Tea Party
- Number
- Samara Kalk
- Lease
- Owner
- Andre Jacque
- Nonsense
- Map
- Michael Gableman
- Investigation
- Subpoena
- Chris Hubbuch
- John Delta
- Audit
- Legislator
- Threat
- Assessor
- Meagan Wolfe
- Country
- Editorial Board
- Elections Commission
- Champion
- Nba
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Partisan
- Jury
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Hunt
- America
- Staff
- Raise
- Unions
- Chris Kapenga
- Talent
- Caliber
- Blocker
- Fraud
- Unemployment
- Order
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!