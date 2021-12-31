 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: The top political stories of 2022 (according to Capital W*)

Capital W: The top political stories of 2022 (according to Capital W*)

Last year we made only one prediction for 2021: "Redistricting will be a huge deal and end up in a contentious state Supreme Court battle." As low-hanging as that fruit was, it turned out the bigger story was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election. Both will continue to loom over early 2022. So here are five other storylines to keep the whole year through:

1. Sen. Ron Johnson will break his 2016 campaign promise to step down after two terms and then do way better in the November election than someone who questioned the point of vaccines should.

2. Republicans won't open their opposition research file on Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes until after he wins the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

3. Gov. Tony Evers will veto every election-related bill the Republican Legislature passes in the spring, and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch will spend millions on ads saying Evers is against fair and secure elections.

4. There will not be a Wisconsin Supreme Court election in the spring, but conservative Justice Pat Roggensack will announce she's retiring and the election for her open seat and control of the 4-3 conservative-controlled Supreme Court in spring 2023 will become the most expensive in state history.

5. Wisconsin will once again be the center of the political universe on election night 2022. We're back baby!

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

*Capital W is responsible for the content of this newsletter. Any predictions that don't come true could mean you are living in an alternate universe.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How climate impacts the wine industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics