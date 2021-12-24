 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Capital W: The top 10 political stories of 2021 (according to you, the readers)

Capital W: The top 10 political stories of 2021 (according to you, the readers)

2021, a year in which palindromes got way too much attention in December on social media, was also another big year in Wisconsin politics. Here's our annual countdown of the top 10 Wisconsin political stories, according to what you, the readers, read the most:

10. Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

9. GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

8. Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

7. UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

6. 'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

5. Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

4. Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

3. Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

2. Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

1. Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Santalorian spreading the holiday cheer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics