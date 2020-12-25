 Skip to main content
Capital W: The top 10 most read political stories of 2020 from the Wisconsin State Journal

From the home office in Madison, Wisconsin, just in time for Christmas, here are the top 10 most read political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal in 2020:

10. Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects union attempt to defend stay-at-home order

9. GOP state senator wants legislative pages to stop playing 'Secret Hitler' at work

8. New statewide order limits crowds at bars and restaurants as COVID-19 surges in Wisconsin

7. With more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin

6. Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

5. Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay at home order

4. Tony Evers unveils COVID-19 guidelines for businesses; official reopening of economy remains uncertain

3. Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's election challenge features heated rhetoric

2. Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19 pandemic

1. Associated Press calls Wisconsin for Joe Biden; Trump campaign vows recount

