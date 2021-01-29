Capital W: The statewide mask mandate remains in place... for now

The Republican obsession with limiting Gov. Tony Evers' ability to address the COVID-19 pandemic at the state level hit a roadblock this week, when the Legislative Fiscal Bureau warned the state could lose $49 million a month in federal food assistance funds if it did away with the governor's emergency order and mask mandate. The Senate voted to end the mandate, but the Assembly hit pause. There's a word for that in politics.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Riley Vetterkind and Chris Rickert went through the "thousands of complaints" Republicans say they received about the November election. Only 28 were actual complaints that could investigated (the rest were form emails or not specific allegations). To be clear: That's not 28 examples of election fraud. That's 28 complaints where the reporters could look into what happened and in all but one case the complaints amounted to hearsay or administrative errors. Not proven fraud. Not a scheme by Democrats to steal the election. The one partially substantiated case was 42 possible examples of people voting absentee, but then dying before the election. TO BE CLEAR: ALSO NOT FRAUD. If those people died and their votes were incorrectly counted, that would also be an administrative error. Not Democrats filling out ballots on behalf of dead people. Their authoritative report should lay to rest any future attempts to write overlong paragraphs about election fraud in the November 2020 election.
- Shelley K. Mesch reports on a Republican proposal to allow businesses that received tax-free loans to deduct related expenses, giving businesses that made a profit last year another $450 million in tax breaks.
- Kelly Meyerhofer interviewed the new executive director of the DNC, a Madison native. Key quote: "If this is someone’s dream job, they may not be appreciating all of the challenges ahead."
- Some good news from Mitchell Schmidt: The state is expecting more than $1 billion more in revenue than it had a few months ago, a sign of the improving economy and (we can only hope) improving vaccination rollout.