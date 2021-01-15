Capital W: The state of the state is … still divided

In another sign of the times, Gov. Tony Evers gave his annual state of the state address by video this week, while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gave a rebuttal from the dais where Evers would typically speak, complete with applause lines from GOP allies. The topsy-turvy visual highlighted the power struggle that will continue to grip the Capitol as the budget looms and Vos digs in against a Senate GOP/Evers compromise COVID-19 bill.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- In his speech, Evers called for a special session to fix the state's busted unemployment system, but Republicans rejected the move as a political ploy.
- Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind report on the disturbing divide over mask-wearing in the Legislature. Assembly Republicans are not making accommodations for Democrats to participate in committee hearings remotely. Maybe we need to bring back those anti-smoking PSAs, but for COVID.
- Newly minted U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald had some explaining to do at a Wispolitics luncheon Thursday after voting not to accept the presidential election results. In another profile in courage, the other Wisconsin Republican to vote against accepting the results, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, was a no-show.
- Surprise winner for headline of the week: "Queens man impeached — again." Unsurprising headline of the week: "Wisconsin delegation splits on second impeachment of Donald Trujmp."
- This year's goal is to always end Capital W with some uplifting news, so: Wisconsinites are paying the lowest amount of taxes as a share of income on record. Hooray!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
