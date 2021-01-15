 Skip to main content
Capital W: The state of the state is … still divided

In another sign of the times, Gov. Tony Evers gave his annual state of the state address by video this week, while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gave a rebuttal from the dais where Evers would typically speak, complete with applause lines from GOP allies. The topsy-turvy visual highlighted the power struggle that will continue to grip the Capitol as the budget looms and Vos digs in against a Senate GOP/Evers compromise COVID-19 bill.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

