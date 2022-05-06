 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: The stakes in Wisconsin's 2023 Supreme Court election just got raised

A lot of attention has been focused on November's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections, but the balance of power in Wisconsin could undergo another generational shift in April's Supreme Court election. Conservatives have controlled the court since Michael Gableman defeated Louis Butler in 2008. But liberals are hoping a winning TBD candidate will provide them a bulwark on abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That's a roundabout way of saying check out our abortion coverage this week.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

