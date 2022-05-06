Capital W: The stakes in Wisconsin's 2023 Supreme Court election just got raised

A lot of attention has been focused on November's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections, but the balance of power in Wisconsin could undergo another generational shift in April's Supreme Court election. Conservatives have controlled the court since Michael Gableman defeated Louis Butler in 2008. But liberals are hoping a winning TBD candidate will provide them a bulwark on abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That's a roundabout way of saying check out our abortion coverage this week.
People are also reading…
- Sen. Ron Johnson says it 'may be true' that COVID-19 vaccines cause AIDS
- County investigation of Vilas Zoo confirms 'toxic' work environment, blames staff not bosses
- Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B
- Wisconsin abortion ban might lead to Illinois border clinic, 'clandestine' action, provider says
- Lucille and Merchant's Rule No. One Hospitality Group bringing new restaurant to Hilldale
- Open Jim: Did Wisconsin men's basketball 'miss' Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit the first time around?
- Balcony collapses due to rotting wood during Mifflin Street Block Party, sending 2 to hospital
- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels responds to out-of-state residency questions
- 7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents
- How this offseason adjustment could help the Wisconsin men's basketball team in March
- Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox: Schools need love and consequences
- Western Wisconsin woman arrested for going 70 mph over speed limit
- 2 area men convicted on disputed abuse diagnosis maintain their innocence
- Madison's average home value leaps 12.4% to a record $376,900
- Wisconsin abortion ban could imminently take hold again, leaked Supreme Court opinion draft shows
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Tim Michels' nascent gubernatorial campaign was rocked by a report that his three children attended and graduated from high schools in Connecticut and New York. Thoughts on that, Rick Perry?
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Gov. Tony Evers appointed three new UW regents. Kind of a sad commentary on the times that our reporters had to check with the regents whose terms expired to see if they would actually step down.
- David Wahlberg reports on the toll of the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Sen. Ron Johnson listened with a straight face as someone claimed COVID vaccines cause AIDS and then responded with a lot of thoughts, notably: "everything you say may be true."
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
- Power Struggle
- Speech
- Democratic Party
- Political Science
- Ken Mayer
- Syllabus
- Public Health
- Roadblock
- Obsession
- Allegation
- Election Fraud
- Deborah Kerr
- Jill Underly
- Sleight Of Hand
- Balancing Act
- Reminder
- Riebus
- Janet Bewley
- Vaccine
- Dose
- Manager
- Vaccination
- Priority
- Aid
- Grant
- Math
- Challenger
- Cash
- Kamala Harris
- Rejection
- Mark Born
- Latonya Johnson
- Mask
- Theatre
- Veto
- Interview
- Jim Doyle
- Urging
- Separatism
- Tax Cut
- Tom Tiffany
- Aclu
- Dollar
- Billion
- Brutalist
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission
- Ryan Owens
- Money
- Mandela Barnes
- Tommy Thompson
- Dnr
- Campaign
- Variant
- Requirement
- Startup
- Mccoy
- Fallout
- Jim Steineke
- Party
- Fred Prehn
- John Macco
- Bob Woodward
- Update
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Energy
- Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aide
- Tea Party
- Number
- Samara Kalk
- Lease
- Owner
- Andre Jacque
- Nonsense
- Map
- Michael Gableman
- Investigation
- Subpoena
- Chris Hubbuch
- John Delta
- Audit
- Legislator
- Threat
- Assessor
- Meagan Wolfe
- Country
- Editorial Board
- Elections Commission
- Champion
- Nba
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Partisan
- Jury
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Hunt
- America
- Staff
- Raise
- Unions
- Chris Kapenga
- Talent
- Caliber
- Blocker
- Fraud
- Unemployment
- Order
- Drop Box
- Alexander Shur
- Anti-racism
- Mike Pence
- Kevin Nicholson
- U.s. Senate
- Natural Resources
- Child Care
- Timothy Ramthun
- Parents
- Website
- Election Committee
- Option
- Scientist
- Lincoln Hills
- Deal
- High Court
- Congressman
- Rant
- Haranguer
- Bill Mccoshen
- Wing
- Uw System
- Chancellor
- Seat
- Jim Henderson
- Glenn Grothman
- New York
- Abortion
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!