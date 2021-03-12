Capital W: The stakes for rejecting Medicaid expansion just increased substantially

There's a saying in politics that apparently no one ever said about "a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money." Well if that's the case, the cost to the state for continuing to reject Medicaid expansion just got very real. Republicans have insisted for a decade that covering healthcare for people just above the federal poverty level would expand the welfare state and could be costly if the federal government ever pulls the rug out. The cost of that position is now approaching $5 billion.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Republicans recently held a hearing on purported election irregularities in Green Bay, but didn't hear testimony from Green Bay officials. Riley Vetterkind attempted to sort it all out.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank apologizing for trying to keep conversations with other Big Ten campus leaders about COVID private.
- Before Glenn Grothman went to Washington in 2015, he was known for saying things that were (how to put this…) not woke? He hasn't made quite as many headlines since, but that doesn't mean he has stopped trying.
- This week's good news: Mitchell Schmidt reports the state's unemployment rate is reaching pre-pandemic levels. Hooray! (Cue the worker shortage stories.)
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
