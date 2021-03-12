Capital W: The stakes for rejecting Medicaid expansion just increased substantially

There's a saying in politics that apparently no one ever said about "a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money." Well if that's the case, the cost to the state for continuing to reject Medicaid expansion just got very real. Republicans have insisted for a decade that covering healthcare for people just above the federal poverty level would expand the welfare state and could be costly if the federal government ever pulls the rug out. The cost of that position is now approaching $5 billion.