 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: The stakes for rejecting Medicaid expansion just increased substantially

Capital W: The stakes for rejecting Medicaid expansion just increased substantially

There's a saying in politics that apparently no one ever said about "a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money." Well if that's the case, the cost to the state for continuing to reject Medicaid expansion just got very real. Republicans have insisted for a decade that covering healthcare for people just above the federal poverty level would expand the welfare state and could be costly if the federal government ever pulls the rug out. The cost of that position is now approaching $5 billion.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo engaging in 'pattern of coverups'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics