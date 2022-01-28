Capital W: The Republican gubernatorial primary Robin Vos didn't want

Former Marine and runner-up in the 2018 Republican primary for U.S. Senate Kevin Nicholson officially joined the 2022 gubernatorial campaign this week. Nicholson looks to rally the state's Trump base against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who last week publicly urged Nicholson not to run. It remains to be seen whether a contentious primary will strengthen the nominee, as it may have in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, or weaken the nominee like the 2012 U.S. Senate primary.
- Gov. Tony Evers proposed using the state's huge surplus for a $150 tax rebate for Wisconsinites, or what Democrats in 2018 called an election-year bribe. But with a Republican-controlled Legislature we all know where that's going.
- A Wisconsin Appeals Court greenlit ballot drop boxes in the spring primary, though the decision was appealed to the Supreme Court. Mitchell Schmidt explains why Republicans are so against something their own voters used.
- Chris Hubbuch reports the Natural Resources Board has a new squatter, er, I mean, leader.
- Elizabeth Beyer reports on the boy-who-kept-his-finger-in-the-dike situation playing out in Wisconsin public schools.
- This week's What?! winner: Sen. Ron Johnson is apparently getting his COVID-19 news from former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton.
