Capital W: The Republican gubernatorial primary Robin Vos didn't want

Former Marine and runner-up in the 2018 Republican primary for U.S. Senate Kevin Nicholson officially joined the 2022 gubernatorial campaign this week. Nicholson looks to rally the state's Trump base against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who last week publicly urged Nicholson not to run. It remains to be seen whether a contentious primary will strengthen the nominee, as it may have in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, or weaken the nominee like the 2012 U.S. Senate primary.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

