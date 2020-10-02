 Skip to main content
Capital W: The president has COVID-19 is as 2020 as it gets

Capital W: The president has COVID-19 is as 2020 as it gets

President Donald Trump announced shortly after midnight Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day he had moved a Saturday campaign rally in La Crosse to Janesville, which along with a Green Bay rally is now canceled. We had some great stories lined up for the next few weeks on suburban voters, key campaign issues and our final 2020 poll with UW-Madison Elections Research Center. Will those still happen? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the once again erstwhile center of the political universe in 2020. :-(

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

