Capital W: The president has COVID-19 is as 2020 as it gets

President Donald Trump announced shortly after midnight Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day he had moved a Saturday campaign rally in La Crosse to Janesville, which along with a Green Bay rally is now canceled. We had some great stories lined up for the next few weeks on suburban voters, key campaign issues and our final 2020 poll with UW-Madison Elections Research Center. Will those still happen? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Even before Friday night's paradigm shift, there was a LOT of news this week… er… yesterday:
- Mitchell Schmidt reports state businesses successfully halted, for now, Gov. Tony Evers' attempt to release public records on businesses that have had COVID-19 cases, something that had been happening in La Crosse County until a couple of weeks ago.
- The Elections Commission administrator said she didn't see anything illegal about Madison's Democracy in the Park ballot collection event last Saturday, after Republicans claimed it was illegal. It's happening again Saturday. Deal with it.
- Chris Rickert reports the U.S. Postal Service will postmark all ballots, which was an issue in the spring election when the courts extended the counting deadline by a week. That extension is in effect again, but still under appeal. Also a USPS issue: Mail-in ballots from other states in Wisconsin ditches!
- Riley Vetterkind reports on the first meeting of Gov. Tony Evers' redistricting commission featuring former Democratic Attorney General Eric Holder. That was also Thursday!
- Other things happened this week: Jill Biden visited Madison. The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard two voting rights cases. The state said it would address unemployment problems in next budget. Welcome to October.
