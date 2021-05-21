Capital W: The masks are coming off! (For those who hadn't already taken off their masks)

Dane County often gets lampooned as a bubble surrounded by reality. Well, the reality of the last year is that COVID-19 is deadly serious and wearing masks and restricting public gatherings has helped curb its spread. As a result Dane with 9% of the state's population has only 4% of the deaths and 7% of the cases. Dane also has the highest vaccination rate among large counties in the U.S. Now the masks are coming off next month. Except outside the bubble, where mask requirements were almost nonexistent.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Mitchell Schmidt took a close look at the re-emerging worker shortage, which could even hamper attempts to expand broadband. Republicans have a solution that doesn't involve pressuring businesses to raise wages.
- In budget action, Republicans rejected Gov. Tony Evers' $70 million plan for addressing homelessness, saying he should use some of the $2.5 billion in COVID cash for that. Expect to hear that argument a lot in coming weeks.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on another flashpoint between Republican lawmakers and the majority of voters after Evers called for a special session to expand Medicaid. Yeah, that never works, unless by "works" you mean "reporters cover it."
- This week's good news: Unemployment has dropped more than 10 points since last year's COVIDpocalypse!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
