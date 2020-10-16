 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: The Legislature hasn't met in 6 months. Wisconsin's COVID crisis is out of control.

Capital W: The Legislature hasn't met in 6 months. Wisconsin's COVID crisis is out of control.

Wisconsin's COVID-19 crisis intensified this week with multiple new daily case records, a hospital overflow facility opening, and outbreaks at prisons and the King veterans home. The "government-is-the-problem" Republicans in the Legislature have begun exchanging letters with Gov. Tony Evers seeking bipartisan action. The Legislature hasn't met since April 15.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe for a few hours Saturday.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics