Capital W: The Legislature hasn't met in 6 months. Wisconsin's COVID crisis is out of control.

Wisconsin's COVID-19 crisis intensified this week with multiple new daily case records, a hospital overflow facility opening, and outbreaks at prisons and the King veterans home. The "government-is-the-problem" Republicans in the Legislature have begun exchanging letters with Gov. Tony Evers seeking bipartisan action. The Legislature hasn't met since April 15.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe for a few hours Saturday.
- Our new K-12 reporter Elizabeth Beyer (Welcome!) reports Wisconsin's public school enrollment dropped by a full Madison School District this fall, largely because of parents not sending 4- and 5-year-olds to kindergarten amid COVID-19.
- Madison's likely newest Democratic Assembly member called the Tavern League a bunch of "corrupt, crooked [C-words]" for suing to block Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting crowds in bars. Surely someone somewhere is smiling.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the state won't be paying out billions in tax credits to Foxconn unless they renegotiate their contract with the state. Who didn't see that coming?
- Riley Vetterkind and Mitchell Schmidt report on the top legislative races to watch Nov. 3 to gauge whether Trump or Biden is likely to win the state. Spoiler alert: Republicans aren't likely to win a supermajority in the Legislature (literally, someone may be spoiling their chances).
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
