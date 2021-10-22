 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: The LAB election audit is out! (The key takeaway is some rules need to be clearer)

Capital W: The LAB election audit is out! (The key takeaway is some rules need to be clearer)

The long-anticipated Legislative Audit Bureau investigation of the 2020 election is complete and it includes dozens of recommendations for how to make the elections run more smoothly, but nothing to suggest the election was "a tremendous fraud." Republican Audit Committee co-chair Sen. Rob Cowles said "this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure." Go ahead and do your own research.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making a trip across the pond

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics