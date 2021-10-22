Capital W: The LAB election audit is out! (The key takeaway is some rules need to be clearer)

The long-anticipated Legislative Audit Bureau investigation of the 2020 election is complete and it includes dozens of recommendations for how to make the elections run more smoothly, but nothing to suggest the election was "a tremendous fraud." Republican Audit Committee co-chair Sen. Rob Cowles said "this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure." Go ahead and do your own research.
- The election audit is out, but there's more to come on the 2020 investigation front. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has asked a Dane County judge to block GOP investigator Michael Gableman's subpoenas.
- Meet the new Republican redistricting maps. Pretty much the same as the old Republican redistricting maps.
- A former Republican legislator who lost a special election to a Democrat in Trump country is running for Attorney General. Now you know.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the unemployment rate remained unchanged in September as extended federal unemployment benefits expired. Republicans had wanted to end the benefits sooner. So far the evidence does not point to the benefits as the main problem.
- This week's good news: After years of complaints from fiscal watchdogs that Wisconsin didn't maintain a large enough reserve, the state finished the last fiscal year with a record surplus and rainy day fund.
