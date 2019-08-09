The truth still matters (I know, newsflash, right?). So it was a big story this week when Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told the Isthmus that he didn't complete his college degree, after telling the Wisconsin State Journal last year while running in the Democratic primary that he obtained a bachelor's degree from Alabama A&M. Barnes' spokesman said a former campaign staffer erred, but Barnes never tried to correct the record (something we do when we spell a name wrong). Barnes said not obtaining a degree was "a small, technical thing" and he's now working to finish the necessary coursework, raising interesting political questions about why he's doing this now.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson cleared a confirmation hurdle, Riley Vetterkind reports, revealing a split among Senate Republicans. Conservatives are keying in on Thompson approving $320 million of single-bid contracts, a practice the LAB says potentially costs about $5 million a year. Sen. Jerry Petrowski called the criticism "sniping."
- Vetterkind also reported on how the more things change in state government, the more they stay the same. Lobbyists spent about as much during the 2019-21 budget debate under split government as they did during the 2017-19 budget under GOP control.
- Chris Hubbuch reported the latest news on a controversial transmission line application, which one commissioner called "probably the most significant issue this year." The PSC will allow comment from two neighboring state attorneys general who oppose the project.
- Democratic lawmakers called again for the state to protect victims of clergy abuse. The call came the same day as a major report from The Capital Times on sexual abuse allegations at Calvary Gospel Church in Madison.
