Capital W: The Gableman report was a charade. Here's more evidence.

Michael Gableman's interim report on the 2020 election was flimsy at best, yet many Republicans continue to pretend he's onto something and the media are covering it up. Chris Rickert provides yet another blockbuster report dispelling that mythology. It turns out Gableman's source for claiming 100% of nursing home residents in some places voted was a partisan group that couldn't even explain its own methodology. Based on thousands of pages of voter data, the turnout in nursing homes was unremarkable. That might help explain why Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to pack up the circus by the end of April.
- Mitchell Schmidt sets up the Republican gubernatorial primary with the lingering question: Why isn't Kleefisch the consensus pick? Though the former tea party LG has a solid lead in the polls and the two anti-establishment candidates could split her opposition, Donald Trump and Tommy Thompson have yet to endorse.
- Chris Hubbuch has the latest on the Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing arguments for and against a gubernatorial appointee making important decisions after their term ends.
- Republicans are taking their redistricting case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Alexander Shur talked to court watchers who say it could take up the case because of its focus on the dilution of Black voters. Although, the maps yield more Black majority districts, so it's not quite your great-great-granddad from Mississippi's racial gerrymander.
- This week's What?!? winner: Liberals are suing to boot three GOP congressmen for their involvement in failing to decertify the 2020 election results. That didn't work with the guy who called Volodymyr Zelenskyy an evil thug, it won't work here. I mean, clearly the 14th Amendment was applying to Congressmen from Confederate states, and this is... oh.
