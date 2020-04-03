Capital W: The election is happening Tuesday. Get your absentee ballot now

Capital W: The election is happening Tuesday. Get your absentee ballot now

Wisconsin's election is still happening Tuesday after a federal judge ruled he couldn't move the date. He did extend the absentee ballot deadline to 5 p.m. today and allowed clerks to receive those ballots up until 4 p.m. on April 13. Democrats and others wanted the election to either be postponed or conducted by mail, but Gov. Tony Evers signaled he was fine with the compromise, even as it exposes poll workers and voters who can't access this website to a health hazard. Republicans are appealing presumably because, as President Donald Trump pointed out this week, if too many people vote "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.

