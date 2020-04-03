Capital W: The election is happening Tuesday. Get your absentee ballot now

Wisconsin's election is still happening Tuesday after a federal judge ruled he couldn't move the date. He did extend the absentee ballot deadline to 5 p.m. today and allowed clerks to receive those ballots up until 4 p.m. on April 13. Democrats and others wanted the election to either be postponed or conducted by mail, but Gov. Tony Evers signaled he was fine with the compromise, even as it exposes poll workers and voters who can't access this website to a health hazard. Republicans are appealing presumably because, as President Donald Trump pointed out this week, if too many people vote "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling won't seek re-election Mitchell Schmidt reports, meaning both leaders of the state Senate will be leaving in January. It also gives Republican Dan Kapanke a strong shot at reclaiming the seat he lost in the 2011 recall and came within 61 votes of reclaiming in 2016.
- The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to August, just in case gathering tens of thousands of people, including journalists from around the world, in close quarters is safer by then.
- Riley Vetterkind reports a new Marquette Law School Poll found Gov. Evers has received a job approval boost during the national health crisis, while President Trump has not. It could be that voters are taking the president's words seriously and literally.
- A federal judge has rejected a conservative think tank's argument that it should be given the same press access to the governor as traditional nonpartisan journalists. No word yet on whether governors must also share their frosted pecans with all journalists.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!