Capital W: The election is 4 days away!

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning in Wisconsin today (in case you still don't get why we keep referring to Wisconsin as the center of the political universe). Multiple polls this week showed wildly different variations of Biden winning the state on Tuesday. However, Clinton was leading in just about every 2016 poll, though there have been three times as many polls this year. If Trump wins, there's an old saying in Tennessee for that.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the, well, you get the idea.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

