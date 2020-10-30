Capital W: The election is 4 days away!

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning in Wisconsin today (in case you still don't get why we keep referring to Wisconsin as the center of the political universe). Multiple polls this week showed wildly different variations of Biden winning the state on Tuesday. However, Clinton was leading in just about every 2016 poll, though there have been three times as many polls this year. If Trump wins, there's an old saying in Tennessee for that.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the, well, you get the idea.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports breaking news today on Foxconn disputing Wisconsin's decision not to give them tax credits.
- The Republican Party of Wisconsin reports it was hacked for $2.3 million.
- The inspector general for the U.S. Postal Service sent staff to Madison and other Wisconsin cities this week after reports that mail machines weren't being used.
- The U.S. Supreme Court made a decision this week supposedly in the name of ensuring Tuesday's election results are known as soon as possible. The Wisconsin Supreme Court made a decision ensuring results won't be known as soon as possible. Go square that circle.
- Riley Vetterkind reports the recall effort against Gov. Tony Evers has failed.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!