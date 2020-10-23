Capital W: The election is 11 days away!

This is it. The election to end all elections (until the next one) is only 11 days away. Early voting started in Wisconsin this week and along with absentee voting has already surpassed 2016 early voting. President Donald Trump is now making weekly visits to the state. Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic candidates are far outspending Republicans. There was an actual debate Thursday night! So, Steve, if you're still trying to figure out who to support, here's a guide to where the candidates stand on the issues that matter to Wisconsin voters.
- Wisconsin continued to be the national epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic this week. Mitchell Schmidt reports Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he has yet to hear back from Republican lawmakers on a plan or proposed meeting.
- A Madison postal worker is among 15,000 Wisconsinites who sent concerns to Sen. Tammy Baldwin about the USPS taking sorting machines out of commission in the lead-up to an election that will feature a record number of mail-in absentee ballots.
- Online technology publication the Verge gave a behind-the-scenes look at the embattled Foxconn project. The article has a lot of scathing details, including how the supposed manufacturing-campus-of-the-future imported cheap golf carts that bored employees raced around an empty building until the batteries died. There was talk that during a scratched ribbon-cutting event employees would drive President Trump around in the supposed autonomous vehicles from behind a curtain. Sounds about right.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on a bizarre twist in the Evers recall effort. The organizer said she had enough signatures to force an election, but also told a group on social media not to pay attention to the number she told a Racine reporter because "any press is better than no press" and that she would "make up some crap to tell them." Worse than no press: Lying. And forgery!
