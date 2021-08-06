 Skip to main content
Capital W: The COVID delta variant is becoming that sequel nobody wanted or asked for

Capital W: The COVID delta variant is becoming that sequel nobody wanted or asked for

This week COVID-19 entered Speed 2: Cruise Control territory as infections statewide accelerated with no sign of slowing down AGAIN. Schools and universities are requiring masks; health care groups and businesses are requiring employee vaccinations; and now it looks like the vaccinated can carry as much delta variant viral load as the unvaccinated. Democrats at all levels of government are ratcheting up mask and vaccine requirements. Republicans are requiring more bureaucratic oversight. Judges…?

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

