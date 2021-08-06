Capital W: The COVID delta variant is becoming that sequel nobody wanted or asked for

This week COVID-19 entered Speed 2: Cruise Control territory as infections statewide accelerated with no sign of slowing down AGAIN. Schools and universities are requiring masks; health care groups and businesses are requiring employee vaccinations; and now it looks like the vaccinated can carry as much delta variant viral load as the unvaccinated. Democrats at all levels of government are ratcheting up mask and vaccine requirements. Republicans are requiring more bureaucratic oversight. Judges…?
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Important addendum to previous reports of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin creaming the state GOP in fundraising. Riley Vetterkind reports the Republican legislative campaign committees are doing much better, especially thanks to corporate donations they allowed in 2015.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports a group of Madison restauranteurs are giving some of their federal COVID cash to local minority and women restaurateurs who were initially given preferential treatment (because, you know, history) until white men sued.
- State Sen. Chris Larson dropped out of the U.S. Senate race and backed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary (still more than a year away). Larson's campaign lasted 69 days, or one less than Scott Walker's 2016 presidential campaign.
- This week's good news: Wisconsin stands to receive $5.2 billion in road funding from the federal infrastructure bill.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
