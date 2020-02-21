Capital W: The Assembly has adjourned for the year. Must be a lot of Leap Day parades to attend

The Assembly wrapped up its session Thursday passing a bunch of bills that likely won't get signed by the governor after only 51 days into the year. According to a tally kept by Rep. Gordon Hintz's office, that's the second-quickest adjournment in the past decade, behind the adjournment on Feb. 18, 2016 (another leap year!), but sooner than the March 15, 2012, adjournment during another presidential election cycle (and leap year). In 2004 and 2008, the Assembly wrapped up in May.