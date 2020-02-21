Capital W: The Assembly has adjourned for the year. Must be a lot of Leap Day parades to attend

The Assembly wrapped up its session Thursday passing a bunch of bills that likely won't get signed by the governor after only 51 days into the year. According to a tally kept by Rep. Gordon Hintz's office, that's the second-quickest adjournment in the past decade, behind the adjournment on Feb. 18, 2016 (another leap year!), but sooner than the March 15, 2012, adjournment during another presidential election cycle (and leap year). In 2004 and 2008, the Assembly wrapped up in May.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- The good news for Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly this week is he won a majority of the votes in Tuesday's primary (by 1,951 over two liberal-backed candidates combined). The bad news is the 7th Congressional District special primary was the biggest down-ballot race and Republicans drew 35,000 more votes than Democrats. That race won't be on the ballot April 7, and it's increasingly likely the Democratic presidential primary will still matter when Kelly faces Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky.
- Emily Hamer reports the number of bail jumping cases in Wisconsin has doubled over the past decade, including cases involving minor infractions. And some wonder why the prisons are so crowded.
- Another Emily Hamer story this week offered an inside look into the moment when Gov. Tony Evers signed pardons for several people who had been convicted of felonies decades ago. It was a striking split screen with the other big clemency news of the week.
- A Quinnipiac Poll out this week scared the bejeezus out of Democrats after showing President Trump with a 7-11 point lead over the Democrats in a general election match-up. This Sunday the Wisconsin State Journal will report the results of a new UW-Madison Elections Research Center poll, and while we can't divulge the results here, Democrats can probably reattach their bejeezuses.
