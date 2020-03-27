Capital W: The April 7 election is becoming a jobs program for lawyers

Capital W: The April 7 election is becoming a jobs program for lawyers

Wisconsin has had its share of legal wrangling over election laws, but the April 7 election may take the cake (I settled on that cliche because my birthday is Monday and I like cake). Four lawsuits have been filed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which doesn't even count a previous lawsuit over purging voters or Dane County's sure-to-be-litigated declaration that absentee voters don't need an ID because they are indefinitely confined — which nonpartisan legislative lawyers on Friday deemed unlawful. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans don't want to delay the election like other states have done, but municipalities are losing poll workers and some want an all-mail election with more time to count votes while a new lawsuit seeks postponement until Evers' "safer at home" order expires. It's the elect-apocalypse!

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.

