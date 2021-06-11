 Skip to main content
Capital W: The $9 billion question: Tax cuts? Education spending? Both?! Neither?!?!

Wisconsin lawmakers are swimming in money. Like… a LOT of money. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported the state can now expect $4.4 billion more in revenue over the next two years than previously projected, thanks largely to the quick COVID-19 recovery. There's also $2.5 billion coming to the state in federal COVID cash. And then there's that pot of $2.3 billion in federal education funding the state could get if Republicans increased K-12/higher ed spending by $430 million. So there's some $9 billion out there (10% of Gov. Tony Evers' two-year budget proposal) for lawmakers to spend on tax cuts, education or to definitely put in the highest offer on that one house in Dane County.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

