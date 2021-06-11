Capital W: The $9 billion question: Tax cuts? Education spending? Both?! Neither?!?!

Wisconsin lawmakers are swimming in money. Like… a LOT of money. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported the state can now expect $4.4 billion more in revenue over the next two years than previously projected, thanks largely to the quick COVID-19 recovery. There's also $2.5 billion coming to the state in federal COVID cash. And then there's that pot of $2.3 billion in federal education funding the state could get if Republicans increased K-12/higher ed spending by $430 million. So there's some $9 billion out there (10% of Gov. Tony Evers' two-year budget proposal) for lawmakers to spend on tax cuts, education or to definitely put in the highest offer on that one house in Dane County.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Wisconsin Elections Commission agreed to send 100,000 registered voters suspected of moving a notice that their registration might be deactivated. Important reminder that while this issue has caused controversy, NONE of the previously suspected movers voted in the 2020 election.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the GOP-led budget committee approved $21 million for prison guard overtime in each of the next two years. The department budgeted $57 million this year and asked for $88 in each of the next two years. I know math is hard, but hotels are expensive y'all.
- In his first State Journal interview as a gubernatorial candidate for re-election, Gov. Tony Evers pushed back against early GOP criticism of his handling of the Kenosha riots and unemployment backlog.
- In this week's good news, former governors Jim Doyle and Scott Walker released a video urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Because nothing will get those stubborn Republican anti-vaxxers off the fence like bipartisanship in the name of science and public health.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
