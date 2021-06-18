Capital W: The $9 billion answer: Tax cuts.

The final pieces of the Republican budget plan came together this week. Their proposal delivers a massive $3.3 billion income and property tax cut, including giving money to school districts to offset property tax cuts, thereby securing some $2.3 billion in federal K-12 funding. To put the amount in perspective, former Gov. Scott Walker's four budgets over eight years cut taxes cumulatively by $8.47 billion. The question shifts now to whether Gov. Tony Evers will sign the budget and use $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to achieve his goals that Republicans won't budge on or veto the whole enchilada.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Speaking of Walker, Mitchell Schmidt interviewed the former governor and he took his biggest swipe yet at the former president since exiting the 2016 presidential race.
- Riley Vetterkind reports U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany was one of 14 Republicans in Congress who voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday, because he says it would "fuel separatism." The holiday celebrates the end of slavery, which notably fueled separatism.
- The ACLU and WILL are getting more aggressive in their legal strategies to shape society to fit their often opposing worldviews. A pair of profiles by Elizabeth Beyer and Riley Vetterkind offers details.
- In this week's good news, the Assembly sent a package of policing bills to Gov. Tony Evers. The bills don't solve the issues raised by the epidemic of police shootings of people of color, but bipartisan baby steps are at least forward motion.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
