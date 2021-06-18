 Skip to main content
Capital W: The $9 billion answer: Tax cuts.

The final pieces of the Republican budget plan came together this week. Their proposal delivers a massive $3.3 billion income and property tax cut, including giving money to school districts to offset property tax cuts, thereby securing some $2.3 billion in federal K-12 funding. To put the amount in perspective, former Gov. Scott Walker's four budgets over eight years cut taxes cumulatively by $8.47 billion. The question shifts now to whether Gov. Tony Evers will sign the budget and use $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to achieve his goals that Republicans won't budge on or veto the whole enchilada.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

