Capital W: The 2020 Election is over. Again. Happy Thanksgiving!

At the beginning of the year it looked like Wisconsin might be the pivotal vote in the 2020 presidential election. Instead, it turned out to be Aaron Van Langevelde. Now, even though a Wisconsin recount and legal challenges continue, the state's certification of its 10 electoral votes won't make a difference in the Electoral College outcome because Michigan and Pennsylvania certification mean the election is over. Again. Happy Thanksgiving!
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on how international students are feeling about the end of the Trump presidency.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the unemployment benefits backlog, which DWD transition director Amy Pechacek says will be cleared up in weeks, rather than months.
- Republicans have suggested local efforts to combat COVID-19 are better than a statewide approach, yet conservatives continue to challenge local COVID-19 health orders in court. Also, for the first time, more than 100 COVID-19 deaths were reported in a single day in Wisconsin this week.
- It's the holiday season, so we should end with a more upbeat story: COVID-19 has meant less waiting in line at the DMV!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
