Capital W: The 2020 Election is over. Again. Happy Thanksgiving!

At the beginning of the year it looked like Wisconsin might be the pivotal vote in the 2020 presidential election. Instead, it turned out to be Aaron Van Langevelde. Now, even though a Wisconsin recount and legal challenges continue, the state's certification of its 10 electoral votes won't make a difference in the Electoral College outcome because Michigan and Pennsylvania certification mean the election is over. Again. Happy Thanksgiving!

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

