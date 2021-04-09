 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Supreme Court tosses out cynical attempt to purge voter rolls

Capital W: Supreme Court tosses out cynical attempt to purge voter rolls

Don't mess with the voter rolls. That's the message the Wisconsin Supreme Court sent this morning in a 5-2 decision tossing out a conservative group's attempt to purge some 70,000 people who might have moved or died from Wisconsin's voter registration list. The majority opinion, written by swing conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, ruled state law assigns that responsibility to local election officials. The dissent from the court's two staunchest conservatives quoted Alexander Hamilton saying popular election should be "perfectly pure." However, their argument is rooted in an insinuation that local elected officials are somehow filling out ballots on behalf of dead people, aka "the big lie." The state found none of the suspected ineligible voters cast a ballot in 2020.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapper and actor DMX dead at 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics