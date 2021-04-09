Capital W: Supreme Court tosses out cynical attempt to purge voter rolls

Don't mess with the voter rolls. That's the message the Wisconsin Supreme Court sent this morning in a 5-2 decision tossing out a conservative group's attempt to purge some 70,000 people who might have moved or died from Wisconsin's voter registration list. The majority opinion, written by swing conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, ruled state law assigns that responsibility to local election officials. The dissent from the court's two staunchest conservatives quoted Alexander Hamilton saying popular election should be "perfectly pure." However, their argument is rooted in an insinuation that local elected officials are somehow filling out ballots on behalf of dead people, aka "the big lie." The state found none of the suspected ineligible voters cast a ballot in 2020.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Wisconsin Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order and mask mandate will cost the state $50 million a month in federal food stamp funding.
- Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wants Republican lawmakers to allow him to file civil rights lawsuits. Republican lawmakers want Kaul to join a federal lawsuit that would allow COVID relief funds be used for property tax cuts. Neither is going to happen.
- Elizabeth Beyer reports on teachers union-backed Jill Underly winning the state superintendent race after Democrats used Republican-spurred campaign finance changes to boost her campaign. Any thoughts on that Quicksilver?
- This week's good news: Mitchell Schmidt reports unarmed combat sports can resume this summer! Hooray?
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
