The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued Friday its 4-3 decision upholding the lame-duck laws Republicans passed in December after Democrats won all statewide offices in the November election. The case is one of a handful working its way through the courts challenging the laws that curtailed the powers of the governor and attorney general. Liberals argued the framers of the state constitution sought to prevent the Legislature from meeting at arbitrary times. Conservatives said that may be, but the law and resolution the Legislature adopted allow for meeting in December after an election.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- The budget approved by the Republican-controlled budget committee heads to the Legislature next week on shaky ground, reports Riley Vetterkind. Two Republican senators say it raises property taxes, spends too much and allows the budget committee to implement a mileage-based driving fee. One more GOP no vote in the Senate could block passage.
- Foxconn is paying $9.5 million to purchase the BMO Harris building on the square. Kelly Meyerhofer asked about how much space Foxconn will occupy. Foxconn was unable to answer. BMO said "a large portion."
- The taxpayer bill for mismanagement of the state's youth prison at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake continues to rise. Meanwhile the Assembly approved pushing back closure of the facility by six months.
- Kelly Meyerhofer noted UW-Madison — that university promoting "the liberal indoctrination of young minds at the altar of political correctness" — is not flying the rainbow pride flag.
- "Only one college loan was awarded last school year from a state program aimed at diversifying Wisconsin’s teaching pool," reports Logan Wroge.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.